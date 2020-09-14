 Skip to main content
Campaign Almanac
Campaign Almanac

Election 2020 Iowa vote voting weblogo

Stickers for voters in Iowa's Primary Election sit on a table at the Polk County Central Senior Center on June 2 in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

TRUTH ABOUT GREENFIELD: Fifty days before Election Day, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s re-election campaign has launched a new website, The Truth About Theresa, for voters to learn about what the Ernst campaign calls Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield’s “shady record as a business executive, candidate and extreme liberal.”

The Ernst campaign says Greenfield was handpicked by the liberal left “to be a rubber stamp for their radical agenda,” which includes extreme environmental regulations, curtailing Second Amendment rights and legalizing taxpayer-funded abortions.

The website, www.thetruthabouttheresa.com/, includes information on Greenfield’s business leadership record, which no longer is a part of her campaign website.

U.S. SENATE DEBATE: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, are scheduled meet in a debate hosted by Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

The hourlong debate will be aired live on Iowa PBS and streamed online at iowapbs.org, youtube.com/iowapbs and facebook.com/iowapbs.

ONE IOWA ENDORSEMENTS: One Iowa, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, has endorsed several legislative candidates it identifies as “pro-equality.

During the 2020 legislative session, the Iowa Legislature released 14 bills it called anti-LGBTQ ranging from discouraging educators from talking about LGBTQ people in schools to removing civil rights protections for transgender Iowans. None of the bills became law.

The candidates One Iowa is endorsing “will fight for justice and equality on behalf of all Iowans,” said Executive Director Courtney Reyes.

The candidates endorsed by One Iowa Action are: C.J. Peterson, Breda; Jen Pellant, Council Bluffs; Rep. Bruce Hunter, Des Moines; Andrea Phillips, Ankeny; Rep. Heather Matson, Ankeny; Rep. Karin Derry, Johnston; Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, Windsor Heights; Shelly Stotts, Boone; Carissa Froyum, Denver; Rep. Liz Bennett, Cedar Rapids; Christina Blackcloud, Tama; Ruby Bodeker, Vinton; and Phil Miller, Fairfield.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

