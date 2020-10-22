Campaign Almanac

Monmouth surveyed 1,547 Iowa registered voters, using telephone and online questioning, from October 15 to October 20. The margins for error in the district-level polls are between plus or minus 4.8 and 5.2 percentage points.

NATIONAL DEMOCRATS INVEST IN IOWA: The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the political organization that works to elect Democratic majorities in state capitols across the country, announced it has invested more than $1.5 million in Iowa statehouse races this cycle.

“Iowa is one of Democrats’ top priorities, and the momentum is on our side in the Hawkeye State,” Heather Williams, executive director of the DLCC’s legislative campaign committee, said in a news release. “Republicans retired in droves this year after reading the writing on the wall and realizing they’d need to spend life in the minority. Republicans have failed Iowans on everything from the pandemic response to public education, and our investments will hold them accountable and break up their power in the legislature.”