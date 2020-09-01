Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, September 1, 2020:
IOWA SEEKS POLL WORKERS: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wants you --- to work the polls on Election Day this November.
Many poll workers are unavailable this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pate’s office said. The disease, caused by the new coronavirus, is especially dangerous to older individuals and anyone with underlying health issues.
Pate is asking Iowans who are able to serve as poll workers by assisting voters on Election Day, November 3. Poll workers will check in voters, ensure they have the correct ballot, answer questions, and ensure elections run smoothly in each precinct, according to Pate’s office.
“We need healthy Iowans to step up and serve their state and nation on November 3,” Pate said in a news release. “It’s an important job, you’ll be helping your community, and you get paid.”
The Secretary of State’s office will provide providing masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, social distancing markers and other materials for each precinct, Pate said. His office also is mailing absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state in an effort to encourage Iowans to vote early and limit in-person voting on Election Day.
More information is available at pollworker.iowa.gov.
REPUBLICANS EXPAND VOTER REGISTRATION EDGE: Iowa Republicans have bounced back from conceding their voter registration advantage after the 2020 caucuses. With the latest numbers posted by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, there are 691,238 active registered Republican voters in Iowa and 684,092 active registered Democratic voters.
Democrats outnumbered Republicans in the March figures, the first after February’s caucuses, which featured a highly competitive Democratic competition. After that, Republicans chipped away at and eventually regained their advantage in July.
Democrats still enjoy a voter registration advantage in three of Iowa’s four Congressional districts. Only in western Iowa’s 4th District do Republicans hold a voter registration edge, by more than 75,000 voters. Democrats hold the edge by more than 27,000 in the 1st, more than 26,000 in the 2nd, and more than 14,000 in the 3rd.
No-party voters continue to comprise a significant share of Iowa voters: 637,971 statewide and the second-most in the 1st and 2nd Districts.
NATIONAL REPUBLICANS TARGET AXNE: The first ad in Iowa from the National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to elect Republicans to the U.S. House, targets Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in central and western Iowa’s 3rd District.
Axne is running against Republican former Congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 race.
The NRCC ad highlights Axne’s vote in support of public funding of campaigns, a proposal supported by many Democrats in an effort to reduce the influence of money in elections; her opposition to Republican-approved federal tax cuts of 2017, and her support for a public health care option.
NATIONAL DEMOCRATS CHALLENGE ERNST: A new ad from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate, criticizes a number of votes taken by Republican incumbent Joni Ernst.
Ernst faces Democrat Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
The DSCC ad highlights Ernst’s votes against consideration of a Democratic proposal on paid leave for workers during the new coronavirus pandemic, and for $500 billion in corporate assistance in the federal pandemic relief bill. The ad also alleges Ernst opposed pandemic relief for hospitals, a claim the fact-checker PolitiFact rated “half true” because Ernst was critical of Democrats’ attempts to boost funding to the Paycheck Protection Program, including for hospital funding, but she did not directly oppose hospital funding.
FINKENAUER AD HIGHLIGHTS SERVICE: The latest campaign ad from Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic incumbent in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, features Finkenauer speaking about her grandfather, who she says was a firefighter.
Finkenauer is running against Republican Ashley Hinson in the 1st District.
“When he ran into burning buildings, he never asked where you came from or what party you belonged to. He just knew someone needed help,” Finkenauer says in the ad. “I think of him when I’m working to lower drug prices and fighting to help family farms survive. For me --- like my Grandfather --- serving others is personal.”
