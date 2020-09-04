Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
IOWA DEMOCRATS TARGET HOUSE: Iowa Democrats announced a $1.3 million ad by in five districts they view as key to regaining the majority in the Iowa House.
Democrats need to flip four seats to regain the Iowa House majority that Republicans have held since 2011.
The ads will run in District 67 in Linn County; District 94 in Scott County; District 55 in Winneshiek, Fayette and Clayton counties; District 82 in Davis, Van Buren and Jefferson counties, and District 37 in Polk County. All five were held by Republicans during the most recent two-year assembly period.
“Iowans are ready for new leadership in the Iowa House and we’re excited to purchase a strong, offensive television buy that sets the stage for bringing back balanced, responsible leadership to Iowa government,” Iowa House Democratic leader Todd Prichard said in a news release.
RENEWABLE FUELS ENDORSES: The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association’s political organizing arm recognized 15 state lawmakers up for re-election, a mixture of Republicans and Democrats who the group said “maintained a clear voting record of support for renewable fuels and displayed leadership on biofuels issues in the Iowa Legislature,” according to a news release.
The IRFA recognized state senators Amy Sinclair, Janet Petersen, Craig Johnson, and Pam Jochum; and state representatives Jacob Bossman, Chris Hall, Matt Windschitl, Dave Sieck, Wes Breckenridge, Pat Grassley, Jane Bloomingdale, Todd Prichard, Dave Jacoby, Dennis Cohoon, and Lee Hein.
“Today IRFA PAC is standing by Iowa legislators who have stood by Iowa biofuels,” Daryl Haack, the group’s treasurer, said in a news release. “Renewable fuels add incredible value to Iowa farmers’ commodities, boost Iowa’s economy, and help keep Iowa’s air clean. But we cannot continue to provide these benefits without leaders supporting us and helping us grow. Today’s ‘Champions of Renewable Fuels’ have done exactly that, and we are proud to recognize them.”
GREENFIELD AD FEATURES TWIN: The twin sister of Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, is featured in her latest campaign ad.
Greenfield faces first-term Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
In the ad, Greenfield appears with her identical twin sister, Maria. The ad accuses Ernst of being beholden to the Republican Party and not Iowa’s interests first.
“What we don’t need are more political twins in Washington,” Greenfield says in the ad. “Joni Ernst said she’d be independent, and she’s been anything but.”
NEXTGEN ENTERS SENATE CAMPAIGN: NextGen America, a liberal, youth-oriented political organization, announced a new ad supporting Greenfield in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
NextGen America is an offshoot of a climate-focused group founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.
The ad notes Greenfield’s support for raising the minimum wage, protecting the federal Affordable Care Act, and protections for LGBTQ individuals.
“On the issues that matter to our generation, only one Senate candidate stands with us,” the ad says.
In a news release, NextGen said it is investing $400,000 and targeting the ad to young Iowans.
