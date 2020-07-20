Campaign almanac

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee targeted Republicans Brad Zaun in the Iowa Senate and Bobby Kaufmann and Jeff Shipley in the Iowa House.

“Democrats are taking the fight to Republicans this cycle, and that includes holding them accountable for their toxic rhetoric and shameful voting records,” DLCC president Jessica Post said in a news release. “The Iowa GOP has worked to strip away the rights of low-income families, women, public-school students and LGBTQ+ individuals — the Hall of Shame will give voters a look at just how extreme and careless their Republican officials are and how crucial it will be to vote them out in November.”

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Iowa House. Democrats, both in Iowa and nationally, have targeted the chamber in an effort to change the majority in this fall’s general election.

ANTI-ABORTION GROUP ENDORSES ERNST: Susan B. Anthony List’s political arm endorsed Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection.

Susan B. Anthony’s List advocates for anti-abortion laws and works to elect candidates — especially women — who oppose abortion.