Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, October 7, 2021:

TRUMP RALLY SPEAKERS: Iowa’s Republican governor, three Republican members of Congress, and a former acting U.S. attorney general with Iowa roots are among the pre-event speakers announced for a rally with former President Donald Trump on Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

According to Trump’s campaign arm, the pre-event speakers include Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and former acting U.S. attorney general Matt Whitaker.

The campaign said the rally is “a continuation of President Trump’s many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA legacy and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration.”

Pre-event speakers will start at 4:30 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Free tickets can be acquired online at donaldjtrump.com/events.

IOWANS IN NATIONAL GOP EFFORT: Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a pair of Iowa Republicans, were named to the advisory council for the national Republican State Leadership Committee’s Right Leaders Network, a program designed to grow the number of Republican women and minorities elected to office.

The program recruits, trains and supports Republican women and minorities running for state office.

“Republican state leaders play a key role in charting the course for the future of the conservative movement. The RSLC helped me build the foundation for a successful run for state office and the lessons I learned from working with them helped me in my congressional campaign,” Hinson said in a news release from the RSLC. Hinson is a former state legislator who in 2020 was elected to Congress. “Through the RSLC’s Right Leaders Network we will be able to work together to encourage more Republicans to get engaged so we can build the future of our party.”

UNION ENDORSES MATHIS: The campaign for Liz Mathis, a Democratic candidate in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, was endorsed by Local 125 Plumbers and Pipefitters, which says it represents thousands of skilled trade workers across 25 counties.

Mathis, a state legislator and former journalist from the Cedar Rapids area, is running to face first-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson.

“Liz Mathis has been a longtime ally of organized labor and has proven she’ll always put the interests of hard-working Iowans first,” Local 125 Plumbers and Pipefitters business manager Mike Sadler II said in a news release from the Mathis campaign. “We’re confident that she will be the champion Iowa’s working men and women need in Washington.”

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

