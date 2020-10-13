Campaign Almanac

HEALTH CARE WORKERS PRESS ERNST: A group of 20 Iowa physicians and health care professionals sent a letter to Ernst urging her to vote against the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The letter cites concerns that Barrett’s previous comments and judicial writings suggest she could cast a decisive vote that would strike down the federal Affordable Care Act in a case that will come before the high court during the upcoming session.

“If confirmed in the coming weeks, Judge Barrett will be positioned to cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the Republican lawsuit to repeal the ACA that you have stood behind — undoing coverage protections for pre-existing conditions and threatening Iowa's Medicaid expansion,” the letter says. “While the ACA is imperfect, it is a foundation that should be built upon — not uprooted altogether with no replacement plan in place.”