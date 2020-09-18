 Skip to main content
Campaign Almanac
TRUMP’S BROKEN PROMISES: Rural America 2020,  a group of farmers and rural leaders working to inform and activate rural Americans on the dangers of current rural policies, announced a major $300,00 digital ad campaign focused on President Donald’s Trump’s broken ethanol promises.

According to Rural America, ads and billboards across the Midwest will highlight how the president has undermined the ethanol industry and the farmers it supports by granting a record number of waivers to Big Oil and by failing to follow through on other commitments.

The Trump administration recently denied dozens of oil refiner requests for retroactive waivers from U.S. biofuel laws.

PAC ENDORSEMENT: Giffords PAC,  a gun violence prevention group has endorsed Iowa legislative candidates who support gun laws including universal background checks, extreme risk protection order laws, and closing dangerous loopholes in existing gun safety legislation.

Recently, Giffords released polling data showing that nearly eight in 10 Iowa voters support universal background checks. In fact, a majority of voters said a candidate’s support for universal background checks laws made it more likely that they would vote for that candidate.

Area candidates endorsed by the political action committee include Democrats Christian Andrews, Mount Vernon, running in House District 95; Eric Gjerde, Cedar Rapids, in House District 67; and Maria Gleason, Pleasant Valley, in House District 94.

PARTY ENDORSEMENT: Tea Party Express,  the nation’s largest tea party political action committee, has endorsed U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, for re-election.

“Ernst is a solid conservative leader with an impressive record of fighting for the Tea Party values of limited government and economic freedom,” said Sal Russo Tea Party Express co-founder and chief strategist. “She has worked across the aisle to find common-sense solutions to the problems facing Iowa while holding government accountable for its failures.

NOT AUTHORIZED: AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson issued a statement reiterating the group’s nonpartisan position in elections following the unauthorized use by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee of an AARP citation in a political ad targeting candidate 2nd Congressional District Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Anderson said.

“AARP did not authorize or participate in the production of the advertisement targeting Mariannette Miller-Meeks,” Anderson said. “AARP has a proud 34-year history of nonpartisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates.”

Miller-Meeks faces Democrat Rita Hart in the race for the open U.S. House seat.

BUTTIGIEG ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Pete Buttigieg’s PAC, Win the Era, has endorsed Theresa Greenfield in her race against Sen. Joni Ernst.

It’s part of the PAC’s efforts to build the bench of the Democratic Party while also making sure the bench is representative of our country. The candidates include next-generation leaders, candidates running historic and trailblazing campaigns, and candidates who are making inroads in traditionally red states or districts.

“Just like the countless Iowans I met who are ready for change, Theresa knows that our problems aren’t Republican or Democratic. They are challenges that we need to tackle in order to move forward as a country,” said Buttigieg, who was a top finisher in Iowa’s Democratic precinct caucuses.

BIDEN BLACK LEADERSHIP: Biden for President has announced the formation of a Black Leadership Council of leaders across Iowa to help the campaign’s outreach to and engagement with Black voters.

Among the council’s members:

The Rev. Rob Johnson, Corinthian Baptist Church associate minister

Ako Abdul-Samad, Iowa State representative

Ross Wilburn, Iowa state representative

Ruth Ann Gaines, Iowa state representative

Phyllis Thede, Iowa state representative

Stacey Walker, Linn County supervisor

Royce Ann Porter, Johnson County supervisor

Deidre DeJear, candidate for Iowa secretary of state and Des Moines small business leader

Quentin Hart, Waterloo Mayor

Al Womble, Iowa Democratic Party Black Caucus chair

Frantz Whitfield, Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church pastor

Vicki Brown, Black Hawk County Democrats chair

Helen Miller, Iowa Board of Parole chair

Umaru Balde, University of Iowa International Health, Safety and Security adviser

Esaie Toingar, Wake Up for Your Rights founder and president

Flora Lee, Woodbury County Democrats Affirmative Action chair

Athena Gilbraith, Iowa Democratic Party Black Caucus secretary

Monique Wooten, Muscatine Iowa Democrats Black Caucus

Vera Kelly, Davenport community leader

Wayne Ford, Former Iowa state representative

June Owens, Iowa Democratic Party first vice chair

