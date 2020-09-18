Campaign Almanac

NOT AUTHORIZED: AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson issued a statement reiterating the group’s nonpartisan position in elections following the unauthorized use by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee of an AARP citation in a political ad targeting candidate 2nd Congressional District Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Anderson said.

“AARP did not authorize or participate in the production of the advertisement targeting Mariannette Miller-Meeks,” Anderson said. “AARP has a proud 34-year history of nonpartisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates.”

Miller-Meeks faces Democrat Rita Hart in the race for the open U.S. House seat.

BUTTIGIEG ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Pete Buttigieg’s PAC, Win the Era, has endorsed Theresa Greenfield in her race against Sen. Joni Ernst.