Campaign almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, July 31, 2020:
‘SUPERMAN’ JOINS DEMOCRATS’ CAUSE: A new digital ad from the liberal advocacy group Progress Iowa features Iowa native and Superman actor Brandon Routh calling on Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to stop voting for legislation that would dismantle federal Affordable Care Act.
Routh, who was born in Des Moines, is joined in the ad by health care professionals and Democratic elected officials.
“Having grown up in Iowa, I know what it means to take care of each other and to look out for one another,” Routh said in a Progress Iowa news release. “Unfortunately, the ‘Iowa nice’ attitude shared by so many hasn’t been reflected during Sen. Joni Ernst’s time in office, or in how she’s voted. She could take a lesson from the people she’s supposed to represent, and I hope our call to action will encourage people to stand up and speak out.”
The digital ad will air across the state. Progress Iowa earlier this week marked the three-year anniversary of a famous vote in the U.S. Senate in which Republicans fell one vote shy of wiping out the health care law. The late John McCain, an Arizona Republican, cast the decisive vote that struck down the proposal, which Ernst supported.
Ernst, who is finishing her first, six-year term in the U.S. Senate, is running for reelection against Democrat Theresa Greenfield.
U.S. CHAMBER ENDORSES ERNST: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Ernst in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
“In difficult times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue said in a news release. “As our country faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy, but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Sen. Joni Ernst. She has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce describes itself as the world's largest business advocacy organization, which represents more than 3 million business interests.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.