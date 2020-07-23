Campaign almanac

Greenfield faces Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

NextGen’s endorsement of Greenfield was one of many in battleground Senate races across the country. The organization said it will spend $3.5 million in Iowa to turn out young voters for Greenfield, as well as other Democratic candidates.

“Theresa Greenfield is the farm kid Iowa needs in the Senate to bring the change young people have been calling for,” NextGen Iowa state director Brit Bender said in a news release. “Young Iowans want a fair economy that works for them, an end to racial and LGBTQ+ discrimination, and leaders who will respond to — rather than exacerbate — the climate crisis. Theresa hears us, and has the grit to turn commitments into action once elected.”

NextGen said its goal is to register nearly 9,000 voters ages 18 to 35 to support Greenfield and Iowa’s Democratic Congressional candidates.

3RD DISTRICT TIGHT: Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race is a virtual dead heat, according to a poll commissioned by Republicans.