Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, August 24, 2020:
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Iowans, regardless of their political affiliation, should be proud that U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver remarks to the Republican National Committee national convention this week, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said.
“It seems like Iowa is going to get a pretty good spotlight with Gov. Reynolds and Sen. Ernst speaking,” he said. “We should be very proud not only as Republicans, but as Iowans, that we get two big-timers speaking on national television.”
After five-and-a-half year in the Senate Ernst can speak to “the triumphs of Trump and not just triumphs as victories, but also probably promises he made in the campaign and promises he carried out,” Grassley said.
Reynolds, who is scheduled to speak Tuesday, can speak to how Trump has worked “on making sure that ethanol gets the particular treatment that the law requires.”
Their presence speaks a great deal about their leadership and breaking glass ceilings, he said. Ernst is Iowa’s first female member of Congress and Reynolds is the state’s first female governor.
The fact they are speaking at the convention “tells about how Iowa’s going to have a voice in the next four years of the Trump administration,” he said.
He won’t be attending the convention, but said Monday he’ll be watching as much as he can when he’s not conducting his county town-hall meetings.
YOU’RE REHIRED: Republican National Committee delegate Anthony Marlowe of Iowa City made a play on one of Donald Trump’s signature lines in casting the Republican Party of Iowa’s 40 votes for the president’s re-nomination Monday.
The delegation, represented by Marlowe and five others who are in Charlotte, North Carolina, cast all of its votes for Trump.
“The great state of Iowa fully sends all of our votes to re-nominate you to lead our country, under God, for four more years,” the Iowa City businessman said. “Mr. President, and Mr. Vice President, you’re re-hired.”
Marlowe also thanked the president for his “swift, decisive, and continued action in record speed” in responding to the Aug. 10 derecho.
IOWA REPUBLICAN SIGNS ANTI-TRUMP LETTER: Jim Leach, an Iowa Republican who served 15 terms in the U.S. House, was one of the more than 70 Republican former national security officials and U.S. House members who signed a letter endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president.
The letter says the GOP former officials believe Trump, “has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as President.”
The letter’s signees were national security officials under Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, or Donald Trump, or served in Congress.
Leach represented eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District from 1977 to 2007.
1ST DISTRICT DEBATE: Iowa 1st District U.S. House candidates Abby Finkenauer and Ashley Hinson will meet in an Iowa PBS debate on Labor Day.
Finkenauer, a Cedar Rapids Democrat seeking a second term, and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican, will meet at 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the Iowa PBS Maytag Auditorium in Johnston. The live debate will air on Iowa PBS and livestream on IowaPBS.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, there will be no studio audience and no media access to the Iowa PBS studios during the debate.
Iowa Press host David Yepsen will moderate the debate. He will be joined by Radio Iowa news director Kay Henderson, and James Lynch of The Gazette.
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.