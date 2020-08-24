Campaign Almanac

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, August 24, 2020:

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Iowans, regardless of their political affiliation, should be proud that U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver remarks to the Republican National Committee national convention this week, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said.

“It seems like Iowa is going to get a pretty good spotlight with Gov. Reynolds and Sen. Ernst speaking,” he said. “We should be very proud not only as Republicans, but as Iowans, that we get two big-timers speaking on national television.”

After five-and-a-half year in the Senate Ernst can speak to “the triumphs of Trump and not just triumphs as victories, but also probably promises he made in the campaign and promises he carried out,” Grassley said.

Reynolds, who is scheduled to speak Tuesday, can speak to how Trump has worked “on making sure that ethanol gets the particular treatment that the law requires.”

Their presence speaks a great deal about their leadership and breaking glass ceilings, he said. Ernst is Iowa’s first female member of Congress and Reynolds is the state’s first female governor.