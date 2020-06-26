Campaign Almanac: What's in a name, rising stars and newcomers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

WHAT’S IN A NAME: Supporters of Theresa Greenfield and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst have taken pokes at each other this week over the candidates’ difficulties with names.

Democrats made fun of Ernst, who while speaking on the Senate floor about the police reform package Iowa lawmaker unanimously passed, called Des Moines Democratic Iowa Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, “a-coe” instead of “ah-kay-o,” as he pronounces his name.

Republicans joined the fun, sending out video clips of Greenfield repeatedly calling for “Eric Wheeler” and “Andrew Weaver” to resign as EPA administrator. Andrew Wheeler heads the agency.

RISING STARS, NEWCOMERS: Ernst and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson will be featured in a “Rising Stars” and “Newcomers” on Firing Line with Margaret Hoover that will air beginning this weekend.

Hoover interviews several of Republicans’ “rising stars” in Congress, including Ernst, the first female combat veteran in the Senate. Other include Reps. Elsie Stefanik, the youngest GOP female elected to the House, of New York, and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, the only Hispanic Republican woman in Congress.