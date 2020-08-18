Campaign almanac: Vilsack to cast Iowa's vote, candidates' caucus support, new ads

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, August 18, 2020:
VILSACK TO CAST IOWA’S VOTE: Tom Vilsack, the former two-term Iowa governor and two-term federal agriculture secretary, was scheduled to deliver Iowa’s delegate allocation during the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention.
Similar to other states’ representatives, Vilsack will appear via video call to announce Iowa’s delegate allocation. Vilsack also planned to share best wishes for Iowans suffering as a result of last week’s derecho, according to national party guidance.
CANDIDATES’ CAUCUS SUPPORT: A day after the national Democratic Party chairman said the party should eliminate caucuses from its presidential nominating process before 2024, Iowa’s U.S. Senate candidates weighed in.
Republican Joni Ernst, in a statement issued by her campaign, pledged her support for the caucuses and encouraged her opponent, Democrat Theresa Greenfield, to do the same.
“Iowans play an important and unique role in our nation’s politics and I’m going to fight to make sure it stays that way in the face of the Democratic Party’s attempts to eliminate our caucuses,” Ernst said. “I’m calling on Theresa Greenfield to denounce her party’s effort to kill Iowa’s caucuses and first-in-the-nation status and diminish Iowa’s voice in national politics. Will she stand with Iowans or the radical Washington Democrats bankrolling her campaign?”
Greenfield responded with her own pledge of support for the caucuses, and her campaign accused Ernst of using the issue as a distraction from issues like health care.
“Of course, I support our first in the nation caucuses,” a tweet from Greenfield’s campaign account said.
The Republican Party of Iowa also issued a new release with comments from state party chairman Jeff Kaufmann and GOP elected officials and candidates expressing their support for and defense of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.
NEW GREENFIELD AD: The Greenfield campaign’s latest TV ad once again highlights her pledge to not accept donations from corporate political organizations. https://youtu.be/NlbIoYqGa-A
Fact-checkers have found that Greenfield has not accepted donations from corporate PACs, but has accepted donations from individual corporate donors and other PACs that may be funded in part by corporate donors.
“We need a senator who works for Iowans,” Greenfield says in the ad.
GREENFIELD CALLS ON NATONAL MEDIA: In a statement, Greenfield called on national media to devote more coverage to the devastation caused by last week’s derecho.
“Iowans are independent, tough and quite frankly we’re used to people flying over and forgetting about us — but after seeing damage from the derecho storm and the delayed federal response firsthand it’s clear that the national media cannot overlook this crisis any longer,” Greenfield said in a statement.
MILLER-MEEKS AIRS FIRST AD: Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican candidate in Iowa’s open-seat 2nd District race, is airing her first TV ad of the campaign. The biographical ad touches Miller-Meeks suffering an early injury from a kitchen fire, serving in the U.S. Army, attending medical school and serving as state public health director. https://youtu.be/ACQE9wL0e7E
“Med school by day and working by night, Mariannette Miller-Meeks became a doctor, lieutenant colonel, then Iowa’s public health director,” the ad’s narrator says. “We need leaders who will persevere, solve problems and get Iowans safely back to work.”
Miller-Meeks faces Democrat Rita Hart in the 2nd District, which is open with the retirement of Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
HART AD HIGHLIGHTS BIPARTISANSHIP: Hart’s latest ad notes her politically divided household: Hart says her father was a Democrat and her mother a Republican. https://youtu.be/HjRSSwMN2vE
“So you learn pretty quick, to get anything done you’ve got to find common ground. Like working together to grow our economy and root out wasteful spending,” Hart says in the ad. “I’m Rita Hart and I approve this message because you see plenty of bull around here. We need a lot less of that — from both parties — in Washington.”
YOUNG’S FIRST AD UP: David Young, the Republican candidate seeking a return to Congress, is up on TV in Iowa’s 3rd District race, and the topic is health care. https://youtu.be/0Mxu47i2w7Y
The ad tells the story of Alli Steele, a young West Des Moines girl whose health insurance was not covering treatment for her rare congenital anomaly, according to the Young campaign. Young introduced legislation that would require insurance companies to cover the treatments.
“I know David Young will fight for Iowans with pre-existing conditions because he did for me,” Alli says in the ad.
Young faces first-term Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in a rematch of the 2018 3rd District race.
