Campaign almanac: Vilsack to cast Iowa's vote, candidates' caucus support, new ads

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, August 18, 2020:

VILSACK TO CAST IOWA’S VOTE: Tom Vilsack, the former two-term Iowa governor and two-term federal agriculture secretary, was scheduled to deliver Iowa’s delegate allocation during the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention.

Similar to other states’ representatives, Vilsack will appear via video call to announce Iowa’s delegate allocation. Vilsack also planned to share best wishes for Iowans suffering as a result of last week’s derecho, according to national party guidance.

CANDIDATES’ CAUCUS SUPPORT: A day after the national Democratic Party chairman said the party should eliminate caucuses from its presidential nominating process before 2024, Iowa’s U.S. Senate candidates weighed in.

Republican Joni Ernst, in a statement issued by her campaign, pledged her support for the caucuses and encouraged her opponent, Democrat Theresa Greenfield, to do the same.