CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Senate, POTUS races dead heats, GOP vs. Greenfield, Greenfield endorsements

Ernst’s campaign highlighted the letter in a news release. Of the small business owners who signed the letter, at least seven have donated to Republican political causes, according to state campaign finance records online.

“If you are seeking to represent Iowa small businesses in Washington, Iowa small businesses deserve answers about your record,” the letter says.

The Greenfield campaign called the allegations a “false smear.”

“While she was at (the real estate firm), Theresa Greenfield earned a reputation for hard work, fairness, and trying to do right by our community and small businesses. She can be trusted to do what’s best for our small businesses and workers. It is a common practice when redeveloping commercial real estate to not renew leases as they expire; they were not evicted,” Michele Stevens, a past president of Commercial Real Estate Women, said in a statement provided by the Greenfield campaign. Stevens has donated to Democratic candidates, state records show.

The national Republican Party’s first ad in the general election campaign for the race also attacks Greenfield’s business record, in particular issues related to a company for which Greenfield worked during the 2008 and 2009 economic recession.