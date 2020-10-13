Campaign Almanac: Iowa Youth Straw Poll approaches, new political ads

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, October 13, 2020:
IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL: The Iowa Youth Straw Poll, conducted each election cycle by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, for the 2020 general election. That is one week before the Nov. 3 Election Day.
According to Pate’s office, more than 250 schools thus far have registered to participate in the event, in which Iowa students will cast votes in the presidential and congressional races on the ballot. Every public, private and homeschool student is invited to participate, and the campaigns have been invited to produce a short video to show students before their vote.
“I believe voting is the most important thing we can do as citizens,” Pate said in a news release. “It’s not only our civic duty, but voting gives us all a voice. It’s important for young people to understand that part of what makes America great is that we give the power to the people to determine our leaders. Hopefully that’s a lesson they will carry for the rest of their lives.”
Students, teachers and organizations can register at sos.iowa.gov.
NEW AD, SAME TOPICS: The latest campaign ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, takes to task Democratic Congressional candidate Rita Hart for the same votes it has raised in previous ads.
Hart, a Democratic former state lawmaker, faces Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican former state lawmaker, in eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race.
The latest 2nd District ad from the NRCC has a new script but highlights the same three votes it did in previous ads this fall: she voted against Republican-written tax cuts, for a bipartisan state gas tax increase, and for a Republican-written, so-called skinny health care plan.
NEW AD, SAME TOPIC: The latest campaign ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Democrats, takes to task Republican Congressional candidate Ashley Hinson for the same health care issues it raised in a previous ad.
Hinson, a former state lawmaker, faces Democratic first-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in eastern Iowa’s 1st District race.
The latest 1st District ad from the DCCC has a new script but highlights the same health care issues as it did in a previous ad this fall: Hinson’s interview comments about health care as a right, and her support for a Republican-led lawsuit to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act.
In a Sept. 15 interview with Iowa Public Radio, Hinson said, “I think access to health care is very important. Insurance is a different thing. I don’t think every American wants health insurance, and I don’t think that’s something the government has to provide to every American.”
