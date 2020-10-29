Campaign Almanac: Greenfield returns to campaign trail, Quinnipiac University Poll and more

ON THE TRAIL AGAIN: Theresa Greenfield is back on the campaign trail.
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate paused her campaign’s recreational vehicle tour of the state after learning some members of her staff had come into contact last week with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Since then, Greenfield and those staff members have tested negative for the virus. She has had two negative tests in the last week.
“As a result and after consulting with medical experts, we’ve determined it’s safe to resume our RV tour by holding events and press availabilities that are outside, where masks and social distancing are required, among other precautions,” said spokesman Sam Newton.
"It's been tough. We're down...but we'll make it because I'm stubborn."
NIP-AND-TUCK: A survey of 1,225 likely Iowa voters from Oct. 23-27 by Quinnipiac University Poll found President Donald Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst with slight leads in their races for re-election.
In the presidential race, the survey conducted by live operators calling landlines and cellphones found Trump was leading former Vice President Joe Biden 47 percent to 46 percent, with a 2.8 percent margin of error.
That’s a turnaround from earlier in the month when Quinnipiac found Biden leading 50 percent to 45 percent when it appeared the former vice president received a polling bump following the first presidential debate and Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
In the Senate race, the poll showed Ernst overtaking Democrat Theresa Greenfield’s earlier lead of 5 percentage points. The latest poll showed Ernst up 48 percent to 46 percent.
Forty-four percent of likely voters plan to vote in person on Election Day, while 55 percent say they have or will cast their vote by mail or absentee ballot.
HONORARY CORN GROWERS: The Iowa Corn Growers have made President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence the first sitting president and vice president to be named honorary members.
The honors are in recognition of their “strong defense” of American farmers and the ethanol industry, the Corn Growers said. The Trump-Pence administration has taken action “to protect Iowa farmers, including relief from this summer’s derecho and protection from Chinese tariffs.”
