Campaign Almanac: Greenfield returns to campaign trail, Quinnipiac University Poll and more

ON THE TRAIL AGAIN: Theresa Greenfield is back on the campaign trail.

The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate paused her campaign’s recreational vehicle tour of the state after learning some members of her staff had come into contact last week with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, Greenfield and those staff members have tested negative for the virus. She has had two negative tests in the last week.

“As a result and after consulting with medical experts, we’ve determined it’s safe to resume our RV tour by holding events and press availabilities that are outside, where masks and social distancing are required, among other precautions,” said spokesman Sam Newton.

NIP-AND-TUCK: A survey of 1,225 likely Iowa voters from Oct. 23-27 by Quinnipiac University Poll found President Donald Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst with slight leads in their races for re-election.