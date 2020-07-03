Campaign Almanac: Farmers union presses Ernst, Facebook launches voter registration campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, July 2, 2020:

FARMERS UNION PRESSES ERNST: The Iowa Farmers Union has urged U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak, to call for the resignation of federal Environmental Protection Agency head Andrew Wheeler.

Iowa agriculture and ethanol interests have been upset with the EPA over its use of waivers that allow oil companies to avoid full compliance with the federal ethanol mandate.

In a letter to Ernst, the Democratic-leaning Iowa Farmers Union noted Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic challenger to Ernst in this year’s election, has called on Wheeler to resign. The group implored Ernst to do the same.

“While calling for this urgent step cannot reverse the damage caused by the vote to confirm Andrew Wheeler in the first place, demanding Wheeler's resignation is a critical test of your commitment to Iowa's farmers and biofuel industry,” the group wrote.

Ernst has blocked a nominee to serve as deputy administrator of the EPA.