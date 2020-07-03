Campaign Almanac: Farmers union presses Ernst, Facebook launches voter registration campaign

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, July 2, 2020:
FARMERS UNION PRESSES ERNST: The Iowa Farmers Union has urged U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak, to call for the resignation of federal Environmental Protection Agency head Andrew Wheeler.
Iowa agriculture and ethanol interests have been upset with the EPA over its use of waivers that allow oil companies to avoid full compliance with the federal ethanol mandate.
In a letter to Ernst, the Democratic-leaning Iowa Farmers Union noted Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic challenger to Ernst in this year’s election, has called on Wheeler to resign. The group implored Ernst to do the same.
“While calling for this urgent step cannot reverse the damage caused by the vote to confirm Andrew Wheeler in the first place, demanding Wheeler's resignation is a critical test of your commitment to Iowa's farmers and biofuel industry,” the group wrote.
Ernst has blocked a nominee to serve as deputy administrator of the EPA.
“Until EPA tells us exactly what they plan to do with the ‘gap year’ waivers, (the nominee) does not have my vote,” Ernst said in a statement. “Iowa’s hard-working ethanol and biodiesel producers are sick of being yanked around by Andrew Wheeler and the EPA. Our producers need certainty; until we get that, no EPA nominee is getting my vote.”
FACEBOOK VOTER REGISTRATION: As part of its goal to increase participation in the November general election, Facebook is launching what it says is the largest voting information campaign in American history.
Facebook users who are old enough to vote will see a notification at the top of their app with information on how to register with a link to their state’s registration website. As part of Facebook’s effort to register 4 million people to vote, it also will have registration drives on Instagram, and Messenger throughout the summer.
The voter registration drive is part of Facebook’s larger effort to help protect the 2020 elections by connecting more than 160 million people with reliable information about the election, fighting interference, stopping misinformation, and increasing transparency in political ads. For more information, visit fb.com/about/elections.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
