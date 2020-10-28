Campaign Almanac: COVID halts Greenfield bus tour, free Uber rides to polls for Iowa voters

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 28, 2020:
COVID CASE HALTS GREENFIELD BUS TOUR: Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, has temporarily halted her campaign’s statewide bus tour with less than a week remaining before Election Day after it was revealed that some campaign staffers came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Greenfield recently tested negative for COVID-19 as part of her regular testing, and is undergoing further tests, the campaign said.
Greenfield is challenging Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in a race that polls have showed is very close and whose outcome will help determine which party emerges from the November 3 election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.
Last week, members of Greenfield’s campaign staff came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID.
“While masks and social distancing measures are required at all of our in-person events, our campaign is temporarily pausing our RV tour, including (Wednesday’s) events, at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions to ensure we protect the health and safety of Iowans and our team,” Greenfield campaign communications director Sam Newton said in a statement. “(Greenfield) is eager to get back on her (get out the vote) tour once we get test results and we’re absolutely certain it’s safe to do so, which is hopefully very soon.”
FREE UBER RIDE TO VOTE: A program launched by a liberal advocacy coalition is offering free Uber rides to the polls for Iowa voters.
Democracy Defenders Iowa, a coalition of dozens of liberal advocacy groups and elected officials, announced the program, which offers a voucher for a free Uber ride to the polls for any eligible voter in Iowa.
Uber operates in eight areas in Iowa: Ames, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, the Quad Cities, Sioux City, and Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Voters can claim their free voucher at vouchers.uber.com/c/r_ijw60lfkfo.
Democracy Defenders Iowa is a coalition of labor unions, Black Lives Matter groups, faith networks, community organizations, and public officials will target their outreach to naturalized citizens, second-generation immigrants, and recently incarcerated people.
