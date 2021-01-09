Boomers dominate in new Iowa Legislature

The Iowa Legislature will be twice as racially and ethnically diverse as it was during the previous two years, although it did not take much to raise that bar. The number of minority state lawmakers doubled from just four to eight serving in the current Iowa Legislature, all in the Iowa House.

The Iowa Senate remains 100% white.

That leaves Iowa minorities under-represented in their state capitol: just 5% of Iowa state lawmakers are non-white, while three times that — roughly 15% — of Iowa’s population is non-white, according to U.S. Census data.

In the Iowa House there are six Black members and one Asian-American member, plus the Iowa Legislature’s first-ever Latino member, Mark Cisneros, a Republican from Muscatine.

Of those minority members, five are Democrats and three are Republicans.

All eight minority members are in leadership positions on legislative committees.

While Iowa has seen a boom of female candidates elected to statewide and federal offices over the past few election cycles, the progress toward gender balance in the Iowa Legislature has been much slower.