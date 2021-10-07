Bob Krause joins Democratic field in race for U.S. Senate seat

Bob Krause of Burlington has announced he’s seeking the 2022 Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Krause, 71, president of the Veterans National Recovery Center, sees an urgency for the defense of American democracy in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

He said the ongoing effort by former President Donald Trump and Republicans at the national and local level are setting the stage for a slow-motion legal coup in 2022 and 2024.

“Today, we are in the midst of a gathering storm against democracy,” said Krause, a former state legislator who ran for the U.S. Senate nomination in 2010 and 2016 and for governor in 2014. “We need to fight the floodwaters. And now is the time to fill the sandbags and reinforce the levees.”

Republican actions to generate false election audits, file lawsuits over the 2020 election, pass voter suppression laws and laws allowing election officials to nullify election results “are the coup,” according to Krause.

Krause joins former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Minden physician Glenn Hurst and Manning cattle farmer Dave Muhlbauer in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Grassley is seeking re-election and faces a Republican primary challenge from state Sen. Jim Carlin.

Krause also is calling for action on climate change, environmental and water degradation, revitalization of rural America and the right to seek the American dream.

His campaign announcement can be seen on YouTube.

