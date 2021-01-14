Blizzard conditions come to Iowa Thursday, Friday

North central Iowa again finds itself under blizzard and winter storm warnings today.
Strong winds and "moderate to heavy snow" are expected to bring blizzard to near-blizzard conditions, especially over central and western Iowa, according to the National Weather Service, with the most severe conditions tonight and into Friday.
As of 9:17 a.m. Thursday, area counties under a blizzard warning include Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin, Hardin, Kossuth, Winnebago and Hancock.
Regardless of the amounts of snowfall, snow and wind will have severe impacts on travel conditions, "with near impossible travel possible at times over western Iowa and toward the I-35 corridor," a report from the National Weather Service warns. I-80 and I-35 are expected to be significantly impacted.
The winter storm's greatest snowfall amounts are expected to fall over north central Iowa, with Mason City and Algona possibly receiving anywhere from 6-11 inches Thursday through Friday.
In Mason City, snow mixed with rain is expected during the day Thursday, with accumulations of less than an inch. Tonight, that's expected to transition into patchy, blowing snow with winds between 18 and 23 mph and gusts up to 31 mph. Evening accumulations could be 3 to 7 inches, followed by 3-11 inches Friday.
Falling snow is expected to end Friday night, but its impacts on travel will linger. "Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle," the National Weather Service warns. Check road conditions before traveling and exercise caution.
High winds could potentially cause isolated power outages and tree or other damage.
For more winter storm information in your area, visit the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/.
For more information on the latest road conditions, dial 5-1-1.
Starting 7 p.m. tonight, Mason City's alternate side parking goes back into effect.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.