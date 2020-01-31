Bill would require adult changing stations at Iowa rest stops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Much of her life involves traveling with her 70-pound, 10-year-old son to and from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minn., and his father’s home in Maine.

“This very specific need that is hard for a lot of parents to talk about,” Malloy said. “It’s extremely humiliating to put your almost 11-year-old child on the floor to change him. He’s still a kid. He still has dignity. Why should I be doing this on the floor?”

As a parent, Malloy wished the bill went further to require changing stations in public buildings so developmentally disabled children would be able “to engage with the community, engage with differently developing peers.”

“However, we have to start somewhere,” said Malloy, who as a lobbyist knows the legislative process.

Several speakers at the hearing seconded her sentiment. Changing stations are necessary to fully integrate developmentally disabled Iowans into their communities, they said.

IDOT is aware of the need, the agency’s lobbyist Susan Fenton said.