Bill would recognize out-of-state licenses for various professions

DES MOINES — Legislation recognizing out-of-state licenses for several occupations and limiting the reasons for disqualifying a person from receiving a professional license for a criminal conviction was approved Tuesday by the House State Government Committee.

The change is one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priorities. One-quarter of Iowa’s workforce requires some kind of professional license — second highest in the nation, Reynolds said — but there’s no uniform standard for licensure.

The bill was backed by a broad coalition of lobbying interests — schools, builders, Department of Corrections, Economic Development Authority, chambers of commerce and ACLU-Iowa. Many interest groups were “undecided,” and the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO was the only group registered in opposition.

There were some concerns with the bill, said Rep. Karin Derry, D-Johnston, who served on the HSB 647 subcommittee. Legislators wanted to make sure that licensees coming in from out-of-state would meet the same standards as people licensed in Iowa.

Drew Klein of Americans For Prosperity, which has pushed for occupational licensing changes, called it a “great day” because lawmakers cooperated “to move legislation that will tangibly improve the lives of thousands of Iowans one step closer to passage.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}