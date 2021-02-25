Bill would punish Big Tech if it blocks conservatives on social media

“We depend upon these technologies to deliver education, to deliver service and to do research across our campuses,” he said. “It would literally shut down how we do business.”

Chapman said a legislative response that sends “a strong message” is needed because overreaching big-tech companies — whose social networks are “the public square of the 21st century” — have shown a “feckless disregard” for individual rights but are being shielded by an antiquated federal law that provides liability immunity from civil action, with no prospect for congressional action.

“Under our proposal, Big Tech will be required to recognize the rights of our citizens,” Chapman said last week. “Failure to comply with the law will result in Iowans having a mechanism to have their complaint investigated and heard before a court of law.

“If a judge determines, constitutionally protected speech has been censored, the big-tech company will forfeit their rights to any and all tax breaks, exemptions or any other benefit they receive in our state for 20 years.”