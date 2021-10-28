Bill would protect jobless aid for Iowa workers fired over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

DES MOINES — Legislation intended to enable Iowans who lose their jobs for refusing to comply with an employer’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement to still collect unemployment benefits was working its way toward passage by majority Republicans during Thursday’s special legislative session.

Member of the House State Government Committee voted 16-7 to approve a late-arriving measure that backers said would soften the financial blow for employees who lost their jobs over refusing to comply with a workplace COVID-19 vaccination mandate. But opponents were split, with some calling it problematic, vague and unconstitutional while others said it did not go far enough in protecting Iowans from intrusive government requirements.

“I believe the bill will help people,” said committee chair Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton. “I do recognize that it does not go as far as a lot of us — myself included — would like,” he told his House colleagues, but he added, “I believe what is before us is what can become law.”

However, he agreed with other GOP legislators who want to go further in barring vaccination mandates in workplaces and schools. He called for an interim panel to consider expansions of House Study Bill 281 when lawmakers convene in January for their regular annual sessions, or possibly holding a third special session yet this year.

Under the proposal that surfaced less than 24 hours before lawmakers convened Thursday, Iowans who are fired for not complying with an employer's COVID-19 vaccination requirement would be eligible for unemployment benefits. The measure also would specify the circumstances and procedures for employees to claim medical and religious exemptions.

Democrats, who are in the minority, expressed concern the measure was creating a new workplace exemption in Iowa law that would make it possible for anyone to claim a medical exemption without having backup from a doctor or other accredited professional. Also, they said the religious exemption was not well-defined in a policy change that needed a fiscal note from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency to understand the cost implications for the state’s unemployment trust fund and potential rates charged to employers to cover the payments.

During a public comment period in subcommittee Thursday, J.D. Davis of the Iowa Association of Business & Industry spoke in opposition to the measure as drafted, saying it would put businesses in “a terrible position” as they try to wade through various federal or state requirements that may be in conflict under the new language. By applying the new language to independent contractors, Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, said the measure would greatly expand the scope of Iowa’s unemployment insurance compensation program.

Other speakers — some who traveled to the Capitol to participate in a rally opposing government-mandated vaccinations — called the legislation a “Band Aid” that actually would help employers more than workers. A number of Iowans and legislators were upset that more public discussion did not go into the drafting of a measure carrying broad policy implications.

“The teacher in me says this deserves an incomplete,” said Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, who hoped the measure would be tabled.

Vaccine requirements have not universally said that employees who refuse would be fired. Some mandates say those who refuse inoculation must undergo regular COVID-19 testing instead.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was having “great conversations” with legislative leaders regarding the potential for considering legislation during the upcoming special session to prohibit workplace requirements that workers get COVID-19 vaccinations as an employment requirement. However, the bill initially being proposed does not prohibit vaccination mandates in the workplace.

The governor said Statehouse Republicans were looking at the issue after her legal adviser determined she did not have the authority under Iowa’s constitution to issue an executive order prohibiting any entity, including private businesses, from imposing COVID-19 vaccination requirements on employees or customers as has been done in other states.

According to the bill, an employer who requires an employee, including an applicant for employment, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must waive the requirement if the employee requests a waiver and makes either of two submissions to the employer: a statement that receiving the vaccine would be injurious to the health and well-being of the employee or an individual residing with the employee; or a statement that receiving the vaccine would conflict with the tenets and practices of a religion of which the employee is an adherent or member. The bill also provides that an individual who is fired for refusing to receive a vaccination against COVID-19 must not be disqualified for unemployment benefits on account of such discharge.

Proponents said the language was intended to balance the rights of individuals with the rights of businesses owners by helping the employees who don’t feel comfortable receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but noting placing businesses in a position where they have to choose between breaking state law or federal law.

