Bill would alter Iowa’s bottle bill

He told subcommittee members the deposit law is “wildly popular” with Iowans, but some grocery stores and retailers are trying to use COVID-19 concerns as an excuse for not accepting can and bottles they’ve sold — as the law requires.

“We don’t believe this is something that the grocery stores actually want because of COVID,” she said. “They’ve been trying to repeal and gut the bottle bill for a long time and if it really was about COVID, they also would not allow people to take their dry cleaning there or rent Rug Doctors from the grocery store.

“So I think it is just taking advantage of a really horrible situation to continue to gut Iowa’s bottle deposit law.”

Rozenboom challenged the premise the bill would gut Iowa’s law, telling Mazour “I don’t think that’s a fair assessment,” given the bill is intended to allow various players time to build infrastructure and business models under the new provisions.

After nine years of seeing efforts to modernize the bottle bill fail, Rozenboom said he wanted to m “tweak” the current law without ending it. He predicted provisions of the bill would lead to more business for redemption centers.