Bill targeting anti-Semitism likely to increase divisiveness in Iowa, critics charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There are more attacks on African Americans than on Jews, said Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines.

But by adopting the anti-Semitism law, the Legislature would be saying crimes against Jews are more serious than crimes against blacks, gays, Muslims and other minorities.

“That’s the message you’re sending,” he said. “And in today’s world, that’s a dangerous message.”

The Legislature “should not pit people against each other, make people choose who should be protected,” Rep. Jo Oldson, D-Des Moines, said.

“We all want hate to stop,” Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, said, “but to just include just one religious group, that sets up a process that I don’t think we want to set up.”

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, said she’s lived long enough to know positive change is difficult, takes time, “takes strength of character and, above all, takes trust, trust in the people you are working with.”