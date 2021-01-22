Bill gives lawmakers more say on regents spending

Lobbyists for the regent schools told legislators that nonstate money sources are numerous and fluid and often tied to research that changes throughout the year.

Jennifer Harbison, a representative from UI Health Care, noted during Thursday’s discussion that UI Health Care is self-supporting — aside from the Carver College of Medicine — and does not rely on legislative funding. Requiring the enterprise get state approval for all nonstate spending would be cumbersome at best, Harbison said. At worst, it would obstruct UIHC’s ability to operate, conduct medical research and fundraise.

“It isn’t as if all of the funding comes in in a nice neat package at one point in time,” she said. “We’re applying and being awarded grants for research throughout the year. And sometimes there are federal budget cuts and so things are also changed throughout the year.”

Harbison asked how lawmakers perceive this bill affecting day-to-day operations. And university lobbyists asked how such specific legislative oversight might affect their campuses’ ability to fundraise and make commitments to honor donor intentions.

Rep Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, echoed concerns about how upping red tape might hamstring the campuses’ progress on local, national and global issues.