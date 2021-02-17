Bill cracks down on sale of pipes used to smoke drugs

The measure also carries penalties for selling without a license and a serious criminal misdemeanor for using the devices as drug paraphernalia.

Synthetic urine

Senators also voted, 32-16, to make it a crime for an employee to defraud a workplace drug or alcohol test by using synthetic urine.

House File 283, which goes to the governor, prohibits a person from manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, using or possessing synthetic urine or a urine additive for the purpose of defrauding a drug or alcohol test.

First offense would be a simple misdemeanor, growing to a penalty of up to a year in jail for subsequent offenses.