Bill calls for laid-off workers to wait a week for benefits

Union representatives also said the delay did not seem like a fair way to achieve savings of up to $23 million when the state’s unemployment trust fund is solvent.

J.D. Davis of the Iowa Association of Business & Industry told subcommittee members Iowa needs to “modernize” its jobless benefits system, including implementing the one-week waiting period that would make Iowa consistent with 41 other states and the same of its neighboring states in the Midwest. He also said the delayed start would give Iowa Workforce Development officials time to check for fraud and other details of legitimate claims.

He said going through a pandemic where businesses were paying people not to work for health and safety reasons “taught us many lessons” about administering the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and keeping it solvent.

Normally, Davis said, Iowa employers would disburse about $400 million annually in jobless benefits. But that amount grew “10-fold” since COVID-19 hit Iowa with about $4 million in federal and state claims passing through the system, with $1.2 billion being state funds that included the $490 million in federal CARES Act supplements.