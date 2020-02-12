Bike light requirement bill advances

A requirement that bicyclists have front and back lights on their bikes and wear reflective clothing will move to the full House Transportation Committee although no groups are registered in favor of it.

Two Republicans on a House subcommittee signed off on HF 2037 after hearing from lobbyists who opposed the bill. HF 2037 would require a front white light visible from 300 feet and a rear red light visible from 300 feet. The lights could be steady or flashing. The fine for no lights would be $25, but a bicyclist would be given 72 hours to repair or replace the light.

The bill also would require bicyclists to wear at least 144 square inches of high-visibility or reflective clothing visible to the rear of the bicycle. The fine for not complying would be $25. The requirement would not apply to riders on a large group ride, such as RAGBRAI.

