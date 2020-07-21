Biden campaign: More Deere layoffs in Davenport and Waterloo show workers are suffering in Trump economy

The layoffs do not include salaried employees who took part in an earlier buyout round this year. Deere recently announced another round of those.

Deere is attempting to weather a financial storm that includes two years of trade wars. Hope over a new trade agreement between the U.S. and China was then wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. In late May, Deere revealed net income was projected to fall $1 billion this year.

“After a slew of promises, it’s clear that Donald Trump was more than willing to use Iowa’s farm economy as political collateral in his reckless trade war, and has utterly failed our workers in his incompetent response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Dillon said in a news release.

“Look no further than John Deere, where our state and Davenport in particular has been bleeding jobs for months as a direct result of Trump’s failures. Joe Biden will reinvigorate our agricultural manufacturing industry and has proven time and again that he’ll go to the mat for our workers. That’s the leadership we need in the White House — our working families are counting on it.”

