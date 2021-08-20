Bernie Sanders coming to Iowa to boost $3.5 trillion budget plan

However, Sanders points to a Data for Progress poll that found support from across the political spectrum for the $3.5 trillion package broadly and the policies in the proposal specifically.

First District Rep. Ashley Hinson, who outperformed Trump in defeating a Democratic incumbent in 2020, thinks it will be hard for Sanders to justify a “spending spree that will make life even less affordable for working families.”

The Democratic budget proposal touches nearly every aspect of American life, Sanders said.

It calls for the wealthiest Americans to pay what Sanders calls their “fair share” of taxes, extends the historic expansion of the Child Tax Credit, guarantees free prekindergarten for all 3- and 4-year olds and ensure no family pays more than 7 percent of its income for child care.

The proposal also would make community college tuition-free, combat climate change, create millions of good-paying jobs, make housing more affordable, expand Medicare to lower the eligibility age and cover eyeglasses, hearing aids and dental care, and make home health care more affordable.