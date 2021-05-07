Ban on forms of government diversity training heads to Reynolds

DES MOINES — The Iowa House gave final approval Thursday to controversial legislation that would ban teaching certain concepts as part of diversity training and school curricula to address parent complaints of “indoctrination” of students.

Along with sending House File 802 to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature, the House approved a handful of budget bills that Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said will help move the Legislature closer toward adjournment.

Although Republicans control the House, Senate and governor’s office, he conceded there is not agreement on the budgets. However, Grassley doubts Iowans expect their elected representatives to always agree.

“Sometimes you look at Washington, D.C., everyone just falls into lockstep with one another,” he said. “If (Iowans) thought we just came down here and we were in lockstep on every single issue, through every step of the process, I don't think they would think that was good government. I think Iowans would expect us to not agree on every single issue.”

An amended, HF 802 would ban those providing diversity and inclusion training at state and local government entities from teaching certain concepts, such as that the United States or Iowa was “fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist,” said Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison.