Award winners announced in Cerro Gordo Photo Show

Awardees have been announced in the 41st Annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show at the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum.

A panel of judges selected 39 photo entries from 20 different artists for the exhibition. This year, judges included Mary Varnum ("Best in Show" award winner at the 40th Annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show) and North Iowa Area Community College Visual Arts Instructor and Gallery Coordinator Alexi Beucler.

The 2021 "Best in Show" award recipient of $150 was Paulette Searle of Mason City for her photograph "Joshua Sunset." Receiving the second place award of $100 was Mason City resident Robert Follmuth's digital photo "Reading." The third place award of $50 went to Brad Janson of Clear Lake for his color print on metal paper, "Blue Solitude."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Receiving honorable mention awards were Bruce G. McKee of Mason City for digital photograph "Camouflaged Eastern Screech Owl," Paulette Searle of Mason City for the digital 35 mm photo "King of the Road," Noemi Cruz-Orcutt of Mason City for macro photograph "Yellow Daisy on Spider Web" and Lisa Grouette of Mason City for digital color photograph "Forest Bed."

The photo exhibition will remain on display through Saturday, July 10, and is sponsored by the Safford and Lena Lock Photo Endowment Fund.