Audit: Iowa Veterans Home chief kept $90K he was overpaid

The state kept $11,625 that Oujiri was to receive for unused vacation time as partial repayment for excess payroll costs, Sand said. The audit report will be shared with federal officials because federal funds are used for Veterans Home salary costs, Sand said.

Veterans Home officials also are seeking to recover the employer’s and employee’s shares of contributions to the state retirement system for the unauthorized wages. If successful, the home would get a credit of about $14,161.

The improper payments came to light as the Iowa Department of Administrative Services was preparing to switch to a new payroll system. In April, when the staff compared the home’s authorized pay levels with what employees there were actually getting, “a concern was identified with the amount disbursed to Mr. Oujiri beginning at the end of fiscal year 2019,” the audit said.

Officials with the Governor’s Office met May 4 with Oujiri to discuss the overpayments that had been discovered. He said during the meeting that “he definitely noticed his pay was too much in the summer of 2020,” the report said.