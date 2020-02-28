At C.R. town hall, Reynolds finds support, some pushback for Invest in Iowa plan

“The promise was that all of the three-eighths cents would be new money” for natural resources initiatives, Fisher said. “But about half of it is just moving programs out of other funds into this.”

It may not be everything he voted on 10 years ago, Reynolds said, “but it is a lot of new money.”

“It wasn’t going to be brought forward unless we figured out a way to find some compromise,” Reynolds said. The state is putting more money into water quality efforts than it was 10 years ago, so it’s appropriate to include that in Invest in Iowa.

Funding for the outdoor trust “was going nowhere,” she said. “I know the makeup of the Legislature. I had a lot of conversations. This is what we had to do. I felt like it was moving the ball forward.”

There also were concerns about a change in the IWILL formula that reduces the percentage of money earmarked for trails. She hears that argument at every town hall, Reynolds said.