 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

As a strike nears, Deere's stock price shifts

  • 0
Most Deere workers reject contract offer from tractor maker

FILE - In this April 9, 2019, wheels are attach as workers assemble a tractor at John Deere's Waterloo, Iowa assembly plant. The vast majority of United Auto Workers union members rejected a contract offer from Deere & Co. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 that would have delivered at least 5% raises to the workers who make John Deere tractors and other equipment. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

 Zach Boyden-Holmes

Deere & Co.’s stock will likely decrease if there is a strike, according to Mark Grywacheski, partner at the Quad-Cities Investment Group.

A company’s stock value is based on its ability to generate revenues and profits, Grywacheski said, and a strike would impact Deere's production output. If the strike lasts weeks or months, the impact on the stock will be greater than if the strike lasts a few days.

“You have 10,000 plus employees walking off of your factory floor,” Grywacheski said. “That is just going to be another factor that can potentially disrupt those revenues and profits and actually what Wall Street would be looking at.”

At 4 p.m. Oct. 13, Deere’s stock was valued at $329 a share, down $1.60. Deere stock fell from $343.02 on Monday, Oct. 11 to $333.32 on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Deere’s stock has remained steady throughout the pandemic, even as other companies struggled to keep value up while facing supply chain and labor shortage issues. Deere recorded record-high profits over the past year.

“I believe John Deere set a new all-time high of close to $400 (a share) back, I believe, around May,” Grywacheski said.

Dave Swenson, an economist at Iowa State University, said Deere flourished during the pandemic because they are based in the agriculture sector which received economic investment from the government. They also experienced strong demand for agricultural machinery.

People are also reading…

“They were just in a really good position, they got lucky,” Swenson said.

Dividends related to Deere stock is another important component that Wall Street will watch, according to Grywacheski. Throughout the pandemic, many manufacturing companies eliminated their dividend completely, but Deere continued to deliver them to investors.

“It was still able to pay out a quarterly dividend and actually in 2021 this year it's actually been able to increase its quarterly dividend,” Grywacheski said.

If there is an extended strike that brings Deere’s stock value down, other public companies that are Deere suppliers could be impacted as well, according to Grywacheski. The strike would interfere with a supplier’s ability to generate revenues and profits due to a shift in demand.

Swenson said plants that supply Deere parts will reduce production due to the Deere's decrease in demand for parts. With fewer employees at work, the line will slow down. This could lead to layoffs at supplier companies.

“We don't know how John Deere is going to respond to the strike,” Swenson said. “But what we do know is if a plant does shut down, you have to multiply through the ripple effect economic impact that's just inevitable. You're going to have an effect.”

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Whitver wants tax cuts for all

Whitver wants tax cuts for all

If and when Republican state lawmakers explore ways to reduce Iowans’ state taxes during next year’s legislative session, Senate Republicans’ goal will be to create tax reductions for all Iowans regardless of income, the party’s leader in the Senate said.

Capitol Digest

Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News