Approaching "funnel" deadline causes Statehouse frenzy

That being the case, committees on both sides of the aisle had a hectic schedule Monday - the 36th calendar day of a scheduled 100-day assemblage - that took a force break for about a half hour when sirens blared throughout the Capitol building and meetings briefly were interrupted due to evacuation protocols.

The alarms were triggered by smoke from a closed vent in the cafeteria but for minority-party legislators like Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, the brief reprieve from committee debates and votes meant less time for majority Republicans to pass bills with which he did not always agree.

"I'm hoping we have more false fire alarms and less damage done to the state," he said. "It's one of the few times that false fire alarms are good for the state."

Meanwhile, subcommittees moved forward with bills to put a $250,000 "hard cap" on noneconomic damage awards that could be recovered against a health-care provider in a medical malpractices case, to create a new criminal offense for food operations trespass, to pay college athletes, to seal divorce records in certain circumstances and to provide a two-cent-per-gallon incentive for E-!5 renewable fuel purchases at Iowa pumps.