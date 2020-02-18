Approaching "funnel" deadline causes Statehouse frenzy

DES MOINES — The legislative process kicked into high gear Monday as state lawmakers pushed to get their priority bills through various committees in the House and Senate to beat an approaching deadline to keep issues alive for consideration yet this session.
Senators, representatives, lobbyist and other interested parties bounced from one packed committee room to the next on a day when 61 subcommittees met to debate the merits of legislation considered to be live rounds, walking dead or not likely to make the cut as the winnowing process tightened.
"I was hopeful that we covered so many subcommittees last week that this would be a more-subdued funnel week than usual. Turns out I was completely wrong," said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig.
"The pace has only quickened and I'm getting flooded both with phone calls and texts from lobbyists and constituents who are hoping to get their bill through committee yet," he said. "I enjoy every minute of it and it reminds me that every bill matters to somebody and we can't take any of them lightly."
As a way to pare down the legislative workload, legislative rules mark this Friday as the deadline for non-money and policy bills to passed by at least one standing committee in either chamber to remain eligible for consideration this year. Budget, tax policy and a few other categories are exempt from the "funnel" deadline, which technically will be Thursday since lawmakers generally do not hold session on Fridays.
That being the case, committees on both sides of the aisle had a hectic schedule Monday - the 36th calendar day of a scheduled 100-day assemblage - that took a force break for about a half hour when sirens blared throughout the Capitol building and meetings briefly were interrupted due to evacuation protocols.
The alarms were triggered by smoke from a closed vent in the cafeteria but for minority-party legislators like Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, the brief reprieve from committee debates and votes meant less time for majority Republicans to pass bills with which he did not always agree.
"I'm hoping we have more false fire alarms and less damage done to the state," he said. "It's one of the few times that false fire alarms are good for the state."
Meanwhile, subcommittees moved forward with bills to put a $250,000 "hard cap" on noneconomic damage awards that could be recovered against a health-care provider in a medical malpractices case, to create a new criminal offense for food operations trespass, to pay college athletes, to seal divorce records in certain circumstances and to provide a two-cent-per-gallon incentive for E-!5 renewable fuel purchases at Iowa pumps.
"It's very crazy especially since we just had a fire alarm go off," said Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel. "I definitely feel that this year is far busier than last year, in fact leading up to last week when we had 75-plus subcommittees in one day - definitely people are feeling the pressure to get these bills done and get them ready for the committee process this week. It's going to be a very intense week in getting bills out."
Legislative crunch time brought a large group of banner-waving Iowans to the Statehouse rotunda to rally for legislation that would restore voting eligibility to tens of thousands of Iowans who cannot vote because of a felony conviction.
The approaching deadline signaled the end of the line for a good share of the nearly 660 bills that had been filed in the House and Senate heading into Monday - with most of the casualties being ideas introduced by minority Democrats.
But some ideas promoted by majority Republicans also were falling by the wayside - Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, said a bill he authored to allow student appeal a grade based on suspected political bias was not going to advance and Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said a study bill - one of more than 370 drafted this year - dealing with legislative oversight of Iowa Supreme Court decisions would fall victim to the funnel.
In a bit of a surprise, the Senate Education Committee took up a bill that was filed last year but failed to reach the governor's desk that would eliminate the diversity plans for in five Iowa school districts: Davenport, Des Moines, Postville, Waterloo and West Liberty.
Senate File 199, which passed 8-7, would allow open enrollment for students in affected school districts whose requests previously had been denied in districts under voluntary diversity plans.
