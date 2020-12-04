Any state tax cuts may have to wait till after pandemic, governor says

They said they wanted to see what Reynolds offers in her Jan. 12 Condition of the State address and also watch state revenue numbers before deciding if there is enough economic stability and certainty to advance ideas in the 2021 session.

“I think this is going to be an extremely different year,” said Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. “Maybe some of the tax policies that we would like to put forward, we might need to just sit back and analyze because of COVID and what has happened the last six months.”

“If you implement a huge tax cut and see a huge drop in revenue, then we’re kind of behind the 8- ball,” Hein added. “I think we’ve got to get through the next six months or a year to kind of see how things shake out with the virus and then we can move forward.”

The two Republicans and two Democrats who hold key positions on the tax-writing committees in the House and Senate said they wanted to see whether Reynolds reintroduces her Invest in Iowa plan next session.