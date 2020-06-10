Anti-Trump PAC targeting Ernst’s re-election bid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Republican-oriented group dedicated to stopping President Donald Trump’s reelection is widening its attack to include GOP officeholders, including Sen. Joni Ernst, who it says emboldens the president.

The Lincoln Project, www.lincolnproject.us, which was formed by Republicans and former Republicans working to prevent a second term for Trump, is launching a 30-second ad today targeting Ernst for failing to hold the president accountable.

It will run today through Friday in the Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Quad Cities and Sioux City markets.

It features a clip from Ernst’s “make them squeal” ad from her 2014 campaign.

“I grew up castrating hogs on an Iowa farm,” she says into the camera. “Washington is full of big spenders. Let’s make them squeal.”

That’s followed by about 15 seconds of crickets chirping.