Anti-mask protest marks opening day of 2021 Iowa legislative session

DES MOINES --- State lawmakers returned to the Iowa Capitol on Monday to perform their work for this year’s legislative session.
They were joined inside the Capitol by hundreds of anti-mask protestors.
Hundreds of people --- few, if any of them wearing face coverings --- packed into the Iowa Capitol rotunda on Monday, and then into the Senate and House chamber galleries, to protest mask-wearing and other public health measures designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa’s current public health orders require people to wear masks in public when inside and around others for more than 15 minutes. But those orders do not apply to the Iowa Capitol, where state lawmakers are able to create their own rules of operation.
Republican legislative leaders decided against requiring visitors to the Capitol to wear face masks.
More than 4,000 Iowans and more than 374,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to state and federal data. The global pandemic has claimed nearly 2 million lives.
Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers have been falling steadily since a dramatic spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in November and December. However, those numbers recently have started to increase again.
Infectious disease and public health experts are in near-unanimous agreement that maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from others and wearing face coverings help slow the spread of the virus.
The first day of the session was typically ceremonial, with legislative leaders giving opening-day remarks.
This story will be updated.
Collection: Read about the 2021 Iowa Legislative session
2021 Iowa Legislative Session Preview Series
Sunday, Jan. 3: COVID-19
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Redistricting, tax policy and the budget
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Higher education
Thursday, Jan. 7: K-12 education funding and policy
Friday, Jan. 8: Criminal justice reform
Saturday, Jan. 9: Hot-button issues
Sunday, Jan. 10: The digital divide, and demographics of the new Iowa Legislature
Miss a story? Check them out here at GlobeGazette.com.
Legislative leaders face a balancing act of conducting the business of the Iowa Legislature with transparency while attempting to protect the health of themselves and any Iowans who come to the Iowa Capitol during the session.
Triggered by the release of the 2020 census, Iowa will undertake the process of redrawing election districts this year as it and the other states have every decade.
Statehouse Republicans — fortified by 2020 election successes — are hoping this year to resume revamping state tax policy against a backdrop of revenue uncertainty as Iowa works to rebound from a deadly pandemic and damaging derecho.
Iowa lawmakers for years have refused to fund the Board of Regents’ full appropriations requests — at times delivering debilitating cuts instead — even as the public universities raise tuition and slash programs that administrators say can be saved only with more legislative support or even more rate increases.
JOHNSTON --- Big changes to Iowa’s election laws and public funding for private school tuition are on the table for the coming session of the Iowa Legislature, Republican leaders said in a pair of media appearances Thursday.
DES MOINES — Last year’s session brought historic change in the form of social justice legislation motivated by the latest national incident in which a Black man was killed by police while in custody.