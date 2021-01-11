 Skip to main content
Anti-mask protest marks opening day of 2021 Iowa legislative session
Anti-mask protest marks opening day of 2021 Iowa legislative session

30158080_Unknown.JPG

DES MOINES --- State lawmakers returned to the Iowa Capitol on Monday to perform their work for this year’s legislative session.

They were joined inside the Capitol by hundreds of anti-mask protestors.

Hundreds of people --- few, if any of them wearing face coverings --- packed into the Iowa Capitol rotunda on Monday, and then into the Senate and House chamber galleries, to protest mask-wearing and other public health measures designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa’s current public health orders require people to wear masks in public when inside and around others for more than 15 minutes. But those orders do not apply to the Iowa Capitol, where state lawmakers are able to create their own rules of operation.

Republican legislative leaders decided against requiring visitors to the Capitol to wear face masks.

More than 4,000 Iowans and more than 374,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to state and federal data. The global pandemic has claimed nearly 2 million lives.

Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers have been falling steadily since a dramatic spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in November and December. However, those numbers recently have started to increase again.

Infectious disease and public health experts are in near-unanimous agreement that maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from others and wearing face coverings help slow the spread of the virus.

The first day of the session was typically ceremonial, with legislative leaders giving opening-day remarks.

This story will be updated. 

Local journalism matters. Help support it.

