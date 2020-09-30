 Skip to main content
Anthem to pay $39.5M in settlement over 2014 data breach
Anthem to pay $39.5M in settlement over 2014 data breach

Tom Miller

Miller

Attorney General Tom Miller has joined 43 other attorney generals in a $39.5 million settlement with insurance company Anthem after a widespread 2014 data breach involving the personal information of 78.8 million Americans.

According to a press release, Iowa will receive $199,694 from the settlement, and additionally, Anthem has agreed to "a series of data security and good governance provisions designed to strengthen its practices going forward."

Anthem revealed in February 2015 that cyber attackers had been infiltrating their systems beginning in February 2014 through a phishing email that installed malware. The cyber attackers then gained access to Anthem's "data warehouse," where they were able to find names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, health identification numbers, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment information for 78.8 million people. In Iowa, 172,727 residents were affected, the press release said.

“Anthem has agreed to several provisions to strengthen its security practices, and I’m hopeful that these would prevent future breaches and protect consumers,” Miller said.

