Another wild caucus ride has brought us here

Yeah, I know it was just a few paragraphs ago, but it bears repeating. The sheer size of the field has been remarkable.

And it wasn't just the number of candidates, but the racial, gender and ethnic diversity has been remarkable. Some of those candidates have gone by the wayside, which has presented the party — and maybe Iowa, too — with some challenges. But it's nonetheless brought a new and exciting aspect to the race.

Big breakouts

Joe Biden was the early leader for the Democratic nomination thanks largely to name recognition as a former two-term vice president. And Bernie Sanders started in a strong position because of his 2016 campaign: The U.S. senator from Vermont finished second to Hillary Clinton by a historically small margin.

But the other two candidates who have been among the leaders since last fall had steeper name recognition and polling hills to climb.

In the spring of 2019, Elizabeth Warren’s polling average, as calculated by Real Clear Politics, was around 10 percentage points. The U.S. senator from Massachusetts peaked in the fall with an average of more than 23 points — and while that has shrunk a bit, she remains in the thick of the race.