Another poll shows tight race
Another poll shows tight race

A new poll from Park Street Strategies shows a familiar theme on the Democratic presidential primary in Iowa: a close race between four leaders.

In the Park Street poll, former vice president Joe Biden (20%), Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (18%), Warren (17%) and Buttigieg (17%) were within the 3-percentage-point margin of error of each other. Klobuchar was next at 12%.

“The Iowa race is crowded and extremely close — with the top four candidates clustered together. While Biden leads and does hold a small advantage, the difference between Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg reflects a statistical tie,” Chris Kofinis, founder and CEO of Park Street Strategies, said in a news release. “It is reasonable to believe that with a successful (get out the vote) operation, any one of these four candidates could win in Iowa.”

Caucus site locator: where to go across North Iowa
