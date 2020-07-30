You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American College of Physicians chapter calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic public health strategy
0 comments
alert top story

American College of Physicians chapter calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic public health strategy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kim Reynolds press conference 2 July 30

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the July 30 press conference. 

The Iowa chapter of the American College of Physicians said Thursday it sent a statement to Gov. Kim Reynolds calling for masks to be worn in community settings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The college, a national organizations of specialists within primary care, stated the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary and noted the rate of infection continues to climb in Iowa.

According to the statement, masks should be worn when physical distancing is not possible and the college’s members believe that authorities should make masking a comprehensive public health strategy.

15% positive tests needed before schools can go online-only, state guidance says

 

A comprehensive public health strategy should include masking, good hand hygiene, approved disinfection practices, social distancing, and an effective testing strategy.

On Wednesday, 300 Iowa doctors signed a letter urging Gov. Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate.

The physicians also have planned a Saturday morning news conference in Des Moines.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News