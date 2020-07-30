American College of Physicians chapter calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic public health strategy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa chapter of the American College of Physicians said Thursday it sent a statement to Gov. Kim Reynolds calling for masks to be worn in community settings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The college, a national organizations of specialists within primary care, stated the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary and noted the rate of infection continues to climb in Iowa.

According to the statement, masks should be worn when physical distancing is not possible and the college’s members believe that authorities should make masking a comprehensive public health strategy.

A comprehensive public health strategy should include masking, good hand hygiene, approved disinfection practices, social distancing, and an effective testing strategy.