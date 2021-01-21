Amendment declaring no right to abortion sent to full Iowa House

DES MOINES — The Iowa House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to approve a resolution for a constitutional amendment that opponents call the first step toward a state ban on abortion.

House Study Bill 41 calls for letting voters decide if they want to amend the Iowa Constitution to declare that it does not recognize a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.

That language was approved by the Senate last year but failed in the House. If approved this year and again by the 2023-25 General Assembly, it would go to the voters.

Sponsors say the legislation is needed to correct an Iowa Supreme Court decision that found the Iowa Constitution provided a right to an abortion.

In a 5-2 2018 decision, the court ruled women have a fundamental right to an abortion and threw out Iowa’s 72-hour waiting period requirement that lawmakers had approved a year earlier.