‘Alarming’ threats hasten fence for Terrace Hill

DES MOINES — Citing “widespread and alarming” threats to public officials including Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said Friday it is upgrading security at the governor’s residence in the historic Terrace Hill mansion.

Security reviews at Terrace Hill have included the need for, among other things, perimeter fencing, the department said in a news release. A wrought iron fence is planned around the Victorian mansion that is on the National Register of Historic Places. No cost was mentioned.

Fencing was recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which performed an assessment in January 2020. Iowa is one of only a few states remaining without security fencing around the governor’s residence.

The foiled attempt last year to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “has only reinforced our long-standing concerns,” the public safety department said in a statement. Michigan recently installed a perimeter fence at the governor’s residence as part of a security upgrade.

In June, about 1,000 people lined the Terrace Hill lawn in Des Moines as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

