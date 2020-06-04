After heated debate, legislators pass scaled-back medical cannabis expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — After a heated and contentious debate that included commentary on legislative impacts on minorities and the recent protests over a Minnesota man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, Iowa lawmakers on Wednesday approved a modest expansion of the state’s medical cannabis program.

The proposal that passed the Iowa Senate is weaker than a proposed expansion approved in 2019 by the same body. That proposal, however, was vetoed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The new proposal matches one that was approved by the Iowa House and has Reynolds’ blessing. It puts a much more strict limitation on the potency of the medical cannabis product that patients in the program can obtain.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said the new proposal not only failed to improve the state’s current medical cannabis program, which he described as one of the least effective in the nation, it actually made it weaker.

“Here we are, five years after passing our original law … and tonight you’re going to make it even worse. Wow. No small task, colleagues,” Bolkcom said.