Abortion-related bills move forward in Iowa House

FETAL REMAINS

Earlier in the day, another Human Resources subcommittee advanced a bill outlining how fetal remains — from abortions as well as miscarriages — should be handled by health care facilities.

HSB 660 would provide that when a fetal death occurs, medical personnel shall inform the woman that she may determine the final disposition of the remains.

The bill was spurred, at least in part, by an Indiana case where nearly 2,400 fetal remains were found in the garage of a doctor who performed abortions, said Rep. Rob Bacon, R-Slater.

Regardless of one’s views on abortion, he argued, “this is human life that should be treated with respect.”

Tom Chapman of the Iowa Catholic Conference echoed that, saying that in his faith, burying the dead is an act of mercy.

“Whether people oppose or support abortion, I think the least we can do is ensure that all human remains, including the bodily remains of all unborn children, are treated with dignity and respect,” Chapman said.

In both hearings, opponents argued the bills are part of a larger attempt to ban abortion in Iowa.